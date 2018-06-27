Drivers terrorized by paintballs fired along remote road

Several drivers say they've been targeted by someone firing paintballs at them on a remote Fayette County road.
One victim said she was shot in the face, inches from her eye.
Melanie Marsalko is talking to a victims about their experiences and working to find out what police are doing about it, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Criminal complaint against officer Rosfeld says Antwon Rose did not fire any shots in N. Braddock
- LIVE UPDATES: DA: Rose shows his hands, turns and runs; he did not have a weapon
- Surveillance video shows drive-by shooting moments before Antwon Rose was shot
- VIDEO: Children Allegedly Tied Up in Garage, Parents Charged
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}