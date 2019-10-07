BUTLER, Pa. - A two-year investigation by the state attorney general's office spanning two counties ended with 11 people arrested.
Only Channel 11 was there when some of the suspects turned themselves in. Agents said the ringleaders traveled to California and Colorado to get their product, mailed it back to Pennsylvania and sold it to people all over Butler and Armstrong counties.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Amy Marcinkiewicz tells us how much cash police said was involved in this drug ring.
