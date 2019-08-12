  • One woman arrested, two still wanted in heroin delivery death

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police said one woman was arrested and two others are still wanted after they helped organize a buy for heroin that ended up killing a Greensburg woman in May.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Westmoreland County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    But it wasn't just bricks of heroin involved. The drug was mixed with another powerful narcotic, according to police.

    On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Melanie Marsalko will have more details from investigators about how you can help track down these wanted women.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories