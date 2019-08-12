  • Two woman arrested, one still wanted in heroin delivery death

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police said two woman have been arrested and one other is still wanted after they helped organize a buy for heroin that ended up killing a Greensburg woman in May.

    But it wasn't just bricks of heroin involved. The drug was mixed with another powerful narcotic, according to police.

    Marcia Shearer and Brittee Clark have been taken into police custody, while Janae Brown remains on the run.

    Brown and Shearer allegedly drove to Clark's house in Avalon to buy heroin from a dealer. Police say when they sold that heroin to a woman from Greensburg it was mixed with fentanyl and killed her.

