Drug dispute leads to barrage of bullets fired at Butler home, police say

A Butler man is behind bars, charged with attempted homicide.
Police say he fired a barrage of bullets at a city home, one of them going into it, barely missing a man inside on the couch.
According to police, there was also an innocent woman inside who was not harmed.
Police arrested Michael Smith, who they say knew the male inside with whom he had a beef over drugs.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m., Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz is finding out why the suspect should have never had a gun.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}