BROWNSVILLE, Pa. - Drugs, cash and guns were all found during a raid Thursday of a home in Fayette County.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Fayette County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
State police served a warrant at the home on Clover Street in Brownsville and they found three men with drugs.
WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF THE NEWS CONFERENCE AT 10 A.M.
State police will release more information at a news conference Friday morning.
Refresh WPXI.com for updates to this developing story.
TRENDING NOW:
- 300K Highmark members left out from new deal with UPMC
- Girl's seat belt came undone on Kennywood coaster, family says
- Cremated remains found in storage unit used by funeral director
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh potholes remain a problem, despite drop in 311 reports
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}