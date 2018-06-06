Drugs found in car after police chase ends in crash on railroad tracks

MUNHALL, Pa. - A police chase that started in Homestead ended in a crash on railroad tracks Wednesday morning, officials said.
The chase and crash were reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. The incident started as an attempted traffic stop for a broken headlight, according to authorities.
Police said the car being pursued crashed on railroad tracks at East Eighth Avenue and Whitaker Way in Munhall, bringing an end to the chase.
“I thought the man was dead, or whoever was in that car, just by the severity … just by looking out my window and seeing the car turned upside down and the firetrucks on the other side,” Ray Price, who lives nearby, said.
The driver, 33-year-old Henry Williams, of Mount Oliver, was taken to a hospital, police said. He was then released and taken to jail, police said.
Williams was wanted on a parole violation. Drugs were found in the vehicle, police said.
