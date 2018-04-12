  • Drugs, guns found in reach of children at home across from high school

    PITTSBURGH - A couple was charged Wednesday after drugs and guns were found inside a Pittsburgh home they shared with two young children.

    Police obtained a search warrant for the Carrick home on Parkfield Street, across from Carrick High School.

    A large amount of cocaine was found in the home, along with marijuana and three guns, according to a criminal complaint. Police said Tyrell Johnson and Alyssa Saunders were looking to sell the drugs. 

    The items seized from the home were within reach of a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old, the complaint said.

    “The children's bedroom was directly beside the adult bedroom which had narcotics and loaded firearms strewn throughout in a careless manner,” police said in the complaint.

    Johnson and Saunders were arrested on drug-related charges and endangering the welfare of children.

