PITTSBURGH - A couple was charged Wednesday after drugs and guns were found inside a Pittsburgh home they shared with two young children.
Police obtained a search warrant for the Carrick home on Parkfield Street, across from Carrick High School.
A large amount of cocaine was found in the home, along with marijuana and three guns, according to a criminal complaint. Police said Tyrell Johnson and Alyssa Saunders were looking to sell the drugs.
We’re learning more about the bust and what police say Johnson did as they took him into custody -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
The items seized from the home were within reach of a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old, the complaint said.
“The children's bedroom was directly beside the adult bedroom which had narcotics and loaded firearms strewn throughout in a careless manner,” police said in the complaint.
Johnson and Saunders were arrested on drug-related charges and endangering the welfare of children.
