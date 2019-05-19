Pennsylvania State Police told Channel 11 that a man, drunk behind the wheel, drove his car into a crowd of people in Slippery Rock Township early Saturday.
Police said the 23-year-old man was driving on Stillwater Lane around 2:30 a.m. when he drove his car into the crowd of people, hitting another man.
Police later found the car and driver, and police said he ran off before he was captured.
Police said the driver faces charges including aggravated assault.
