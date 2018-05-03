Drunk mom crashes with 2 kids in back seat, police say

STANTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - A local mother has been charged with DUI after crashing her car with two children in the back seat.
It happened on Stanton Avenue in Stanton Heights.
Witnesses reported Lekeshia Mar she crashed into a parked car, causing it to move.
They ran out to help her and saw a 9-year-old and 3-year-old in the car.
Channel 11 has learned Mar's license was suspended for another DUI incident.
