Dry leaf medical marijuana will be available starting Wednesday at dispensaries across Pennsylvania.
Medical marijuana in dry leaf form will be phased in at dispensaries, starting with 16 locations on Wednesday. It will expand to 28 locations the following week.
Sales will begin Wednesday at the following dispensaries:
- Columbia Care, 1790 North Keyser Avenue, Scranton
- Cresco Yeltrah, 201 Pillow Street, Butler
- Cresco Yeltrah, 2116 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
- CURE Pennsylvania, 1866 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster
- Liberty, 8900 Krewstown Road, Philadelphia
- Ilera Healthcare, 420 Plymouth Road, Plymouth Meeting
- Keystone Canna Remedies, 1309 Stefko Boulevard, Bethlehem
- Keystone Center Integrative Wellness, 1490 High Street, Williamsport
- Keystone Shops, 367 South Henderson, King of Prussia
- Organic Remedies, 4425 Valley Road, Enola
- Restore Integrative Wellness, 957-963 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
- RISE, 801 South Front Street, Steelton
- RISE, 2108 West 8th Street, Erie
- Solevo, 5600 Forward Avenue, Pittsburgh
- TerraVida Holistic Centers, 1626 Old York Road, Abington
- TerraVida Holistic Centers, 249 Planebrook Road, Malvern
More than 52,000 people in Pennsylvania have registered for the medical marijuana program, with more than 30,000 having received their identification cards to be able to visit dispensaries and purchase medical marijuana.
More than 700 physicians have been approved as practitioners.
