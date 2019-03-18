Dryer could be to blame for fire that displaced family

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A fire spread through a house, displacing a family Monday morning in South Fayette Township, officials said.
Firefighters said the call came in shortly after 5 a.m. as a dryer fire, though investigators have not determined the exact cause.
Related Headlines
A couple lives in the Fifth Avenue home with their son, granddaughter, dog and cat. The couple, their granddaughter and their pets were home when the fire started, and they all got out safely.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The family said the fire started from the dryer in the basement, but it had been turned off since it was last used Sunday night.
“I opened the dryer door and smoke just began to pour out of there, so my husband came over to look and I was calling 911 and he said there are flames coming out now,” Marion Miller said.
A fire marshal is investigating.
The Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 killed, 4 others injured in head-on crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
- Steelers Free Agency Tracker: Team reportedly reaches 2-year deal with former Rams LB Mark Barron
- Trump calls GM's CEO in push to reopen Ohio auto plant
- VIDEO: More store closures expected this spring at Westmoreland Mall
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}