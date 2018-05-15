Ducklings saved from sewer grate in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH - Seven baby ducks were saved from a sewer grate in Lawrenceville on Monday.
Workers at Edward Marc Brands discovered the ducklings outside their office and ran outside to attempt to save them.
While the workers were waiting for animal control to arrive, they were able to save one of the ducklings using a tote bag, a wire hanger and poles.
Animal control employees did not have the proper equipment to remove the sewer grate, so the workers got the forklift from their warehouse and used that to lift it.
All seven ducklings were reunited with their mother.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman breaks down before pleading guilty to stabbing teen cousin to death, sentenced to 20 years
- Woman shot, killed in mother's driveway identified
- Two dead after man tries to save drowning woman, toddler off Georgia beach
- VIDEO: Parents, Students Upset After Caged Tiger Displayed at Prom
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}