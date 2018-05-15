  • Ducklings saved from sewer grate in Lawrenceville

    PITTSBURGH - Seven baby ducks were saved from a sewer grate in Lawrenceville on Monday. 

    Workers at Edward Marc Brands discovered the ducklings outside their office and ran outside to attempt to save them.

    While the workers were waiting for animal control to arrive, they were able to save one of the ducklings using a tote bag, a wire hanger and poles.

    Animal control employees did not have the proper equipment to remove the sewer grate, so the workers got the forklift from their warehouse and used that to lift it.

    All seven ducklings were reunited with their mother.

