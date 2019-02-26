PITTSBURGH - A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence when an SUV crashed into the front of an apartment building early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said.
The crash, which was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on Josephine Street, sent residents out of the building.
Officials said the building will be inspected for structural damage, but the residents were able to go back inside.
