  • Dump truck-car crash shuts down McKees Rocks Bridge

    PITTSBURGH - A crash has shut down the McKees Rocks Bridge Thursday morning, officials said.

    The crash involving a car and a dump truck was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. There is entrapment, an emergency dispatcher said.

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to the scene, dispatchers said.

    Both sides of the bridge have been closed to traffic and will remain closed for at least two hours.

