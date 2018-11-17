  • Dump truck crash, roadwork cause heavy delays on Parkway East

    Updated:

    An earlier crash involving a dump truck caused heavy delays on the Parkway East inbound, 911 dispatchers told Channel 11.

    The crash happened near the Bates Street exit.

    There was also roadwork on this part of the Parkway East, which caused backups as well. 

