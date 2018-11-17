An earlier crash involving a dump truck caused heavy delays on the Parkway East inbound, 911 dispatchers told Channel 11.
BREAKING: delays on Parkway East inbound because of earlier accident involving dump truck. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/YgLPjullU3— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) November 17, 2018
The crash happened near the Bates Street exit.
There was also roadwork on this part of the Parkway East, which caused backups as well.
