Dump truck crashes in South Hills neighborhood

A house was temporarily evacuated when a dump truck veered off a street and into a backyard in a residential South Hills neighborhood on Wednesday.
The crash occurred in the 100 block of Bellanca Avenue in Brentwood.
The truck ended up in a yard at the top of a steep hill, and emergency responders temporarily evacuated a home below as a precaution.
Witnesses said the driver fell out of the truck and was lying on the ground when police arrived. He became combative with first responders and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
