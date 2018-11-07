  • Dump truck crashes in South Hills neighborhood

    Updated:

    A house was temporarily evacuated when a dump truck veered off a street and into a backyard in a residential South Hills neighborhood on Wednesday.

    The crash occurred in the 100 block of Bellanca Avenue in Brentwood.

    The truck ended up in a yard at the top of a steep hill, and emergency responders temporarily evacuated a home below as a precaution.

    Witnesses said the driver fell out of the truck and was lying on the ground when police arrived. He became combative with first responders and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories