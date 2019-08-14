  • Dump truck flips over after crash in Westmoreland County

    Updated:

    MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - A dump truck flipped on its side Wednesday morning in Westmoreland County. 

    The crash happened along Pleasant Valley Road in Murrysville just before 8 a.m.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Emergency crews have the road blocked off so they can upright the truck.

    Police haven’t released if anyone has been hurt or what caused the crash.

    Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Refresh for updates.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories