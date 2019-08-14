MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - A dump truck flipped on its side Wednesday morning in Westmoreland County.
The crash happened along Pleasant Valley Road in Murrysville just before 8 a.m.
Emergency crews have the road blocked off so they can upright the truck.
Police haven’t released if anyone has been hurt or what caused the crash.
Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Refresh for updates.
