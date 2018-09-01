Duplex burns after man gets into argument with girlfriend

Three people escaped an early-morning duplex fire in North Braddock that began after the man who lived there got into an argument with his girlfriend.
Channel 11 spoke with the man, who did not want to be identified. He told us he left the home in the 1200 block of Rebecca Street after fighting with his girlfriend, and when he returned it was on fire and she wasn’t there.
Lindsay Ward gets a look inside the burned home, and learns more details about what happened, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh detectives make multiple arrests in sex trafficking sting
- Meteorologist at West Virginia TV station accused of fracturing news anchor's skull
- 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller may not walk again, reports say
- WATCH: Senator John McCain's Daughter, Meghan McCain, Gives Emotional Tribute to Her Father
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}