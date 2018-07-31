  • Duplex fire closes busy Pittsburgh road

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Crews battled a duplex fire in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood. 

    Investigators confirm crews were called to the 900 block of Washington Boulevard around 5 p.m. 

    Washington Boulevard remains closed in both directions between Shetland Street and Negley Run Boulevard, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.

    No injuries have been reported. 

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene working to learn more information and will have a LIVE report on 11 News NOW. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories