Duplex fire closes busy Pittsburgh road

PITTSBURGH - Crews battled a duplex fire in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.
Investigators confirm crews were called to the 900 block of Washington Boulevard around 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh: Working 1-alarm structure fire in the area of 5th Avenue and Frankstown Avenue. Washington Boulevard is closed in both directions between Shetland Street and Negley Run Boulevard. Responders are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 31, 2018
Washington Boulevard remains closed in both directions between Shetland Street and Negley Run Boulevard, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.
No injuries have been reported.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene working to learn more information and will have a LIVE report on 11 News NOW.
