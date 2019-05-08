DUQUESNE, pa. - A contractor struck a gas line in Duquesne Wednesday morning, causing a "major gas leak," according to the City of Duquesne Police Department's Facebook page.
The gas line was struck around 10:30 a.m. in the area of 46 South Linden Street in the RIDC Park, according to the Facebook post.
Buildings in the area have been evacuated and South Linden Street is closed between Grant Avenue and Center Street.
The fire department, ambulances and People's Gas Comapny are on the scene.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}