PITTSBURGH - A teenager has died after accidentally being shot in the face.
Alexander Alman, 16, died at 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Another juvenile male who was in the home was taken for questioning by police, according to investigators, after police responded to a call of a shot fired in the 300 block of Fingal Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Family members told Channel 11 the teens were inside the home playing with a gun when one of them was accidentally shot.
Neighbors said one teen ran out of the house screaming.
Police say nobody has been arrested or charged, and they're continuing to investigate who the gun belonged to, and whether it was legal or not.
