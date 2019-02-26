PITTSBURGH - A water main break has traffic diverted on Shaler Street near Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Duquesne Heights.
The break occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Download the WPXI News App for breaking news and traffic alerts
It's unclear what caused the break or how long it will take crews to repair the issue.
Chopper 11 is currently over the break, click hear to watch live streaming video.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}