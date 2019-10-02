PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 10/2 Wednesday: The Duquesne Incline closed again on Wednesday so an exterminator can treat both cars and station for bedbugs, according to a release from the Port Authority.
The incline closed at 3 p.m. and will reopen at 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
This comes just two days after both cars were treated for an infestation of bedbugs.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Duquesne Incline reopened Tuesday after it was sprayed for bedbugs overnight.
It's not keeping riders away.
The Society for the Preservation, which operates the Duquesne Incline, got a complaint over the weekend about bedbugs and immediately called an exterminator, Executive Director Mark McNally said.
Cars were fumigated during the closure and the inclined opened up as scheduled,
"I'm not afraid. It's perfectly fine. Just as my aunt said, 'There are bedbugs everywhere' and if they've treated it, well I'm just gonna take a chance. I think it's gonna be alright," rider Sharin Eakes said.
WPXI'S Lori Houy was told the cars will be sprayed again in two weeks, and monthly after that.
