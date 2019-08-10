PITTSBURGH - Police said at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to an address for a man who was shot.
Investigators said the gunfire happened in the 1000 block of Lowery Avenue near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Wilmot Street.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said a 33-year-old man was shot but the wound was not life-threatening.
County police homicide detectives were called to help the investigation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Manson family murders: Victims, their killers, where they are now
- Reports: Antonio Brown won't play this season unless he gets to use old helmet
- Motorcyclist killed in crash in Squirrel Hill Tunnel
- VIDEO: Lidia's Pittsburgh to close after nearly two-decades in the Strip
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}