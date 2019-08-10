  • 33-year-old man shot in Duquesne

    PITTSBURGH - Police said at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to an address for a man who was shot.

    Investigators said the gunfire happened in the 1000 block of Lowery Avenue near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Wilmot Street.

    Police said a 33-year-old man was shot but the wound was not life-threatening.

    County police homicide detectives were called to help the investigation.

