    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Duquesne.

    Officers and medics were called to an alley off of S. 6th Street just before 4 p.m.

    The person who shot the victim was reportedly being robbed by him, according to a news release.

    Several shell casings can be seen near a red SUV, Channel 11's Courtney Brennan reports. Neighbors told her they heard the gunfire.

