  • Duquesne University unveils new look

    By: By Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Another local college has changed its look: Duquesne University unveiled its new visual identity on Wednesday, most notably with a stylized "D."

    Along with the more angular "D" logo — which the school said took inspiration from the Spiritan Congregation flame and the university's gothic D logo — the rollout features a secondary logo, a new wordmark and an exclusive font style.

    Related Headlines

    "This is the ideal time to reimagine our brand identity," Duquesne Director of Athletics Dave Harper said in a statement. "Having a strong and recognizable mark is essential as we continue to elevate the profile of Duquesne athletics."

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories