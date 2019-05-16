PITTSBURGH - Another local college has changed its look: Duquesne University unveiled its new visual identity on Wednesday, most notably with a stylized "D."
Along with the more angular "D" logo — which the school said took inspiration from the Spiritan Congregation flame and the university's gothic D logo — the rollout features a secondary logo, a new wordmark and an exclusive font style.
"This is the ideal time to reimagine our brand identity," Duquesne Director of Athletics Dave Harper said in a statement. "Having a strong and recognizable mark is essential as we continue to elevate the profile of Duquesne athletics."
