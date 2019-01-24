Beaver County airman to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, the Beaver County native who was killed in Afghanistan back in November, will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia Thursday.
Elchin, 25, was one of three U.S. service members killed by a roadside bomb outside Ghazni. U.S. Army Sgt. Jason McClary, of Export, died later of injuries sustained from the IED. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
He was serving with the 26th Special Tactics Squadron.
The 25-year-old combat controller was the recipient of the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.
Elchin, who grew up in Hookstown, joined the Air Force’s Special Operations unit after graduating from Hopewell High School in 2012.
He had earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart, among other commendations.
