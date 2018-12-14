  • E-mail sent by Allegheny Co. District Attorney raises eyebrows

    PITTSBURGH - An email sent out by Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala's fundraising campaign is raising some eyebrows.

    The email touts a grand jury report released last week, criticizing how the city investigates police-involved shootings, saying in part:

    "...Any law enforcement officers or government officials who obstruct investigations into critical incidents, such as the police shooting of a suspect, will be subject to a grand jury investigation. Your contribution of $250, $100 or whatever works best for you, will go a long way toward our efforts to keep our justice system working for the people.”

