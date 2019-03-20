EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A police chase that wound through several communities Wednesday morning ended with the arrest of one person and another in the hospital.
Police say Tyler Gump took off speeding just after 2:40 a.m. when a trooper tried to stop him in Centerville Borough.
After speeding through several communities, Gump and his passenger, Chloe Jones, allegedly jumped from the moving vehicle.
Jones was hit by the rear passenger-side wheel of the vehicle and immediately surrendered, police said, but Gump took off running. He made it about 100 yards before troopers took him into custody.
Police said they were searching for Gump after a stop at a DUI checkpoint over the weekend when he provided them with a false name,
