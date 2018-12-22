  • East Busway reopens following landslide

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 8:12 a.m. - The inbound lane of the East Busway was reopened as of 8 a.m., according to the Port Authority.

    Crews are still working to clean up debris on the outbound side

    The Port Authority has shut down a portion of the East Busway in Pittsburgh due to a landslide.

    The busway is closed between the 26th Street ramp and Grant Street, according to a tweet from the Port Authority.

    All P1 buses are being detoured down Liberty Avenue into Downtown Pittsburgh.

    The Penn Park stop is being served on the outbound side.

    It's unclear how long the busway will be closed.

