  • East End Brewery to create a beer for every Pittsburgh neighborhood

    By: By Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Crammed into Pittsburgh's relatively small 58 square miles are 92 neighborhoods, ranging from tiny Chartiers to Squirrel Hill.

    On Thursday, local brewery East End Brewing announced it would release 92 beers celebrating each and every one of the city's unique neighborhoods.

    Related Headlines

    "This is something we have been thinking about for a lot time," said brewery owner Scott Smith. "We were thinking about our place in the city and its connectedness... we all have connections to our neighborhoods. This kind of speaks to that and brings our beer to different parts of the city."

    The brewery is based in Larimer; a taproom was recently opened in the Strip District. On Saturday, East End Brewing will make the trip up Mt. Washington for the Allentown Night Market, where it will debut its first beer in the series, the "Allentown Imperial Shandy."

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories