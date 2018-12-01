  • East End residents staying alert after several reported attempted break-ins

    Residents in East End neighborhoods like Shadyside and Squirrel Hill have recently shared images and videos on social media of attempted break-ins into cars and homes.

    Some have been more successful than others.

    “I've been living in Pittsburgh for over 40 years; I came here to go to grad school,” said Gale McGloin of Oakland. “We had someone break into our house back then. That happens and you just have to be careful.”

    Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 they haven't seen an increase in break-ins over the last few weeks, but investigators acknowledge this is often an underreported crime, with neighbors only calling police if something is stolen.

