    PITTSBURGH - At least one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following a reported shooting in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

    Channel 11 has learned police were dispatched to the area of 2200 Wilner Driver just after 4 p.m.

    The victim is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

    A second, possibly related scene, was also established on Conestoga Drive in Penn Hills.

