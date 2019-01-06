East Liberty company creates website devoted to finding thief who burgled their office

PITTSBURGH - Would-be burglars, beware of victimizing companies with a creative streak and digital savvy.
Wahila Creative, a web design and development company based in East Liberty, recently lost thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment to a thief who spent two hours ransacking the company’s offices. He even stole, oddly enough, a pair of slippers.
How do they know he was there for two hours? Because they caught it all on security footage that they’re now sharing with the entire world on a custom website.
StoleMySlippers.com contains six video clips of security footage, a list of the cameras, phones and other items the burglar stole, and a healthy sense of humor about the whole situation.
“We neglected to list the cans of Zevia he spent so much time with (see the 3rd video). He clearly needed some refreshment after such a long visit,” the company writes at one point.
The company is hoping someone recognizes the thief and can help them crack the case.
