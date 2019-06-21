PITTSBURGH - Police said a man is facing several charges after a string of robberies around the city.
Vinnie Ray Stevenson was charged after police said he targeted a hotel and gas station among other places.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Michele Newell describes what one employee said the suspect made her do during one of the alleged robberies.
