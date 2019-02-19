Medics find man dead from gunshot wound in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH - One person is dead after being shot in East Liberty, Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11.
According to police, medics were called for a medical emergency in the 100 block of Enright Place around 6:35 p.m.
The medics arrived and found the adult male lying dead in the street.
Police were called, and it was determined the man had a suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
If anyone has information about this shooting, they're asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.
