  • Police activity shuts down busy intersection

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police activity at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Fairmount Street has the road shut down Saturday afternoon.

    It's unclear why the intersection was shut down. Our Channel 11 crew at the scene saw a hole in two windows of a car where the police activity was taking place. It's not clear at this point if that is connected to the police activity.

    Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this developing story.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories