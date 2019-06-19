EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A Pittsburgh man has been charged with homicide for allegedly killing a woman inside an East Pittsburgh home.
Police said 28-year-old Delrico McClinton confessed his crime to a counselor while in Cambria County Prison earlier this week. When following up on what he said, the body of 25-year-old Whitney Maleeca Lyn Boyer was found inside an East Pittsburgh home.
McClinton allegedly admitted to having sex with Boyer on June 1 then killing her inside the home where her body was found.
Police went to the address McClinton described, 18 Maple St., East Pittsburgh, and were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home. Neighbors told investigators there had been a foul smell in the area recently.
Boyer's body was found in the basement.
Police say McClinton also admitted to stealing credit cards and a cell phone the woman's purse after killing her.
Officers said Monday that her death is being considered suspicious, and there are no visible signs of what led to her death.
