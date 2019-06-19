EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in East Pittsburgh.
Whitney Maleeca Lyn Boyer, 25, died Monday and is from the city of Pittsburgh.
Channel 11 is asking police if her death has anything to do with a woman's body that was found in a house in East Pittsburgh, also on Monday.
A man in jail in Cambria County led officers to a home on Maple Street in East Pittsburgh, where they found a woman's body.
Police believe that person's body had been there for at least two weeks and at the time, officers said that her death was being considered suspicious and there are no visible signs of what led to it.
