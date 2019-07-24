EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Two people were shot Tuesday night in East Pittsburgh, police tell Channel 11.
Police said one of the victims is a 14-year-old boy, according to the North Braddock police chief.
Neither shooting victim has life-threatening injuries.
BREAKING: Huge police presence in East Pittsburgh on Franklin street. We just got here. A woman told me she heard about 15 gunshots. Working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/GWB8aeo8ly— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 24, 2019
The East Pittsburgh Police Department disbanded shortly after the shooting of Antwon Rose last summer. The area is now patrolled by Pennsylvania State Police.
