  • 2 people shot, including 14-year-old, in East Pittsburgh

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Two people were shot Tuesday night in East Pittsburgh, police tell Channel 11.

    Police said one of the victims is a 14-year-old boy, according to the North Braddock police chief.

    Neither shooting victim has life-threatening injuries.

    The East Pittsburgh Police Department disbanded shortly after the shooting of Antwon Rose last summer. The area is now patrolled by Pennsylvania State Police.

