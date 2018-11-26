EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The East Pittsburgh Police Department will be disbanded.
The Allegheny County District Attorney told Target 11 that the remaining police officers will be laid off when the department is dissolved.
Pennsylvania State Police will temporarily take over patrol duties until a permanent solution is found.
Officer Michael Rosfeld shot and killed Antwon Rose during a traffic stop this summer.
