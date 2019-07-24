EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - There is a large amount of police activity in East Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirm EMS units were called to the 500 block of Franklin Street around 8:45 p.m.
BREAKING: Huge police presence in East Pittsburgh on Franklin street. We just got here. A woman told me she heard about 15 gunshots. Working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/GWB8aeo8ly— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) July 24, 2019
As of 9:25 p.m. one person had been transported to the hospital.
There are limited details available at this time. Channel 11 has several crews heading to the area as we work to learn more. Refresh this page for the latest details and watch 11 at 11 for a live report.
