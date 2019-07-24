  • Large police presence in East Pittsburgh after reports of shots fired

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - There is a large amount of police activity in East Pittsburgh.

    Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirm EMS units were called to the 500 block of Franklin Street around 8:45 p.m.

    As of 9:25 p.m. one person had been transported to the hospital.

    There are limited details available at this time. Channel 11 has several crews heading to the area as we work to learn more. Refresh this page for the latest details and watch 11 at 11 for a live report.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories