  • Woman stabbed at home in East Pittsburgh

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - State police said a woman was stabbed multiple times at a home in East Pittsburgh late Friday night. 

    Police said just after 10 p.m., troopers were called to the home, and found a 22-year-old woman with stab wounds. Police said she was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

    Police said the woman said a man she knew stabbed her.

