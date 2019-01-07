  • Eastbound lanes of I-70 reopen following tractor-trailer crash

    Updated:

    UPDATE 10:20 p.m. - The crash has been cleared, according to 511PA.

    A tractor-trailer crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Washington County.

    911 dispatchers told Channel 11 that a tractor-trailer lost a tire, jackknifed and ruptured a fuel tank.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    According to the 511PA website, the eastbound lanes are closed between Exit 21 and Exit 25.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories