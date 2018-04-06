Eastbound Route 30 being shut down Friday afternoon; westbound to remain closed

PITTSBURGH - Eastbound Route 30 in East Pittsburgh will close to traffic Friday afternoon for roadway excavation after a dip formed in the road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
The closure will go into effect about 1 p.m.
All eastbound traffic will be detoured at Electric Avenue in North Braddock Borough using the following route:
- From eastbound Route 30, all traffic will take the ramp to Electric Avenue toward East Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek
- Turn right onto Braddock Avenue
- Turn left onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
- Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corps Way
- Turn right onto eastbound Route 30
- End detour
Westbound Route 30, which was shut down Wednesday, remains closed.
