Eastbound Route 30 being shut down Friday afternoon; westbound to remain closed

    PITTSBURGH - Eastbound Route 30 in East Pittsburgh will close to traffic Friday afternoon for roadway excavation after a dip formed in the road, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

    The closure will go into effect about 1 p.m.

    All eastbound traffic will be detoured at Electric Avenue in North Braddock Borough using the following route:

    • From eastbound Route 30, all traffic will take the ramp to Electric Avenue toward East Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek
    • Turn right onto Braddock Avenue
    • Turn left onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
    • Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corps Way
    • Turn right onto eastbound Route 30
    • End detour

    Westbound Route 30, which was shut down Wednesday, remains closed.

