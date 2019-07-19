PITTSBURGH - Working with the broad outline of a plan, Echo Realty LP took its proposal to redevelop its Shady Hill Center to the community on Thursday evening, working to gather feedback on a mixed-use plan to add a 220-unit apartment project to what’s expected to be a reoriented strip mall.
It’s a plan to replace a more than 50,000-square-foot Giant Eagle store with one that would be smaller but fully updated and to bring a residential component to commercially zoned site on Penn Avenue in Shadyside.
At informational meeting hosted by the Kingsley Association in Larimer, Echo’s development team and a host of community leaders and public officials presented plans and sought input on a host of aspects of the project.
That included its design and scale, the changes plan for the grocery store, the housing plans as well as transportation impacts.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Busines Times.
