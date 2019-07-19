  • Echo briefs community on redevelopment of Giant Eagle lot in Shadyside

    By: Tim Schooley

    PITTSBURGH - Working with the broad outline of a plan, Echo Realty LP took its proposal to redevelop its Shady Hill Center to the community on Thursday evening, working to gather feedback on a mixed-use plan to add a 220-unit apartment project to what’s expected to be a reoriented strip mall.

    It’s a plan to replace a more than 50,000-square-foot Giant Eagle store with one that would be smaller but fully updated and to bring a residential component to commercially zoned site on Penn Avenue in Shadyside.

    At informational meeting hosted by the Kingsley Association in Larimer, Echo’s development team and a host of community leaders and public officials presented plans and sought input on a host of aspects of the project.

    That included its design and scale, the changes plan for the grocery store, the housing plans as well as transportation impacts.

