  • Echo is a step closer to redeveloping Shady Hill property after zoning recommendation

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve Echo Realty LP’s proposal to rezone its Shady Hill Center, a key vote in the company’s bid to redevelop a five-acre suburban-style shopping center into a denser, mixed-use project in the development epicenter of the East End.

    The vote, with two planning commissioners not in attendance, recommends a zoning change from a commercial zoning designation to urban neighborhood commercial. The measure will be voted on by the Pittsburgh City Council at a future date.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories