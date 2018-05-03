  • E. coli outbreak concerns shoppers in western Pennsylvania

    Updated:

    Channel 11 visited with customers at the Giant Eagle in Ross Township, as the E. coli outbreak continues to make people sick across the country.

    Giant Eagle told Channel 11 they're not selling any romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona, ground zero for the outbreak, but many customers say they're still uneasy.

    Katherine Amenta has tips on how to learn the source of your produce and talks to a doctor about symptoms to look out for in case you're concerned, for Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    E. coli outbreak concerns shoppers in western Pennsylvania

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local man sickened by E. coli suing lettuce distributor

  • Headline Goes Here

    1st death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

  • Headline Goes Here

    1st death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ross Township road closing until end of June for landslide repairs