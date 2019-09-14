  • Fire companies battle flames in two Edgewood homes

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Several fire companies were battling flames at two houses in the Edgewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

    The fire scene was along Garland Street and the fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m.

    Emergency officials told Channel 11 one house had collapsed, and another house next door was damaged. 

    Channel 11 has a crew at the scene working to learn how the fire started. Keep checking back for updates.

