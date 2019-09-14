PITTSBURGH - Several fire companies were battling flames at two houses in the Edgewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
The fire scene was along Garland Street and the fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m.
Emergency officials told Channel 11 one house had collapsed, and another house next door was damaged.
Channel 11 has a crew at the scene working to learn how the fire started. Keep checking back for updates.
